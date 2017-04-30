Man grabs NC State student in her dorm room, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man entered the dorm room of a N.C. State University female student on Sunday afternoon and grabbed her, campus police said.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. when the woman said she heard knocking at her room’s door in Fort Fisher Hall, according to police.

She answered the door and a man entered the room, grabbing her arms, police said.

The student yelled and the man fled.

Police said the man is in his 20s and is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing between 160 and 185 pounds, according to police. At the time, the man was wearing black jeans and black shoes and a white and blue shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident should call N.C. State Police at 919-515-3000.

