Mebane Police investigate Holiday Inn Express robbery

MEBANE, NC (WNCN) – Police say a man entered the Holiday Inn Express on Spring Forest Drive in Mebane shortly after 9p.m.

The man walked to the font desk, began talking to the clerk, then demanded cash from the drawer, according to police.

The clerk complied, giving the man an undetermined amount of money.

The man then left out of the hotel and fled in his vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. The vehicle is described as a silver 2010 or newer model 4-door Chevrolet Malibu, and was last seen traveling out of the parking lot on Spring Forest Drive towards NC Hwy 119 South.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a heavy build, wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie, and prescription style glasses.

No one was injured.

The robbery remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919)563-9031 or the Alamance County CrimeStoppers at (336)229-7100.