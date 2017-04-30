NC kindergarten teacher assaulted child at school, officials say

By Published:
Teresa Jackson in a photo from WBTV.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A teacher at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in west Charlotte was arrested for allegedly assaulting a child at the school Monday morning.

CLICK FOR MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 55-year-old Teresa Jackson reportedly grabbed a child’s wrist and pushed a book into their chest.

Police say the incident happened Monday morning around 7:26 a.m. on the school’s campus.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Jackson was arrested Friday and charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under the age of 12.

As of Sunday, Jackson was listed on the school’s website as a kindergarten teacher.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s