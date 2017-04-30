Pedestrian killed in crash on US-1 in Cary

By Published: Updated:
NCDOT, Traffic Information Management System

CARY, NC (WNCN) – A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on US-1 in Cary Sunday morning, according to police.

The accident happened near exit 99 around 3:00 a.m.

Police say the man was walking in the middle of the road when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle as well as the three passengers were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

That portion of the highway was shut down for several hours and has since reopened.

The man’s identity will not be released until next of kin has been properly notified.

 

