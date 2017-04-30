Shooting inside Fayetteville nightclub injures two, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – Police say a fight inside the Dab Lounge nightclub on Pamalee Drive led to a shooting injuring two people early Sunday morning.

While security guards were attempting to breakup the fight, gunshots were fired by several people, according to police. The incident happened around 1:15 a.m.

Officers arriving to the scene could hear the gunshots as people were fleeing from the nightclub.

Once officers secured the scene, they located a man suffering a gunshot wound and shortly after, learned of another person who had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life threatening and they are listed in good condition.

Police are searching for the people responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Aughburns with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).