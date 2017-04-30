Strong storms possible Monday evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A River Flood Warning is still in effect for the Tar River at Tarboro, the river is expected to crest Monday, moderate flooding is occurring there. The Tar should fall below flood stage by Wednesday evening. The Neuse River at Goldsboro continues to have flooding and that river is cresting and will fall below flood stage by Friday morning.

Sunday wasn’t as warm as Saturday, but it was still warm with highs well above normal. A couple showers popped up late in the afternoon.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 86 after a morning low of 70; and Fayetteville had a high of 88 after a morning low of 70. The normal high this time of year is 76 with a normal low of 52.

Conditions will be mild and dry Sunday night. Our next weather maker will be a cold front Monday evening. That front will bring in some scattered showers with a few strong storms possible. The best chance for strong storms will be Monday from around 5 pm to 11 pm. The main threat of severe weather will be potential damaging downburst winds. That front will move east by early Tuesday. So, Tuesday will turn out sunny and a bit cooler.

It should be dry and bright on Wednesday. Some cooler and unsettled weather will move in on Thursday and Friday. Some PM scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday. The best chance of showers and storms will be Thursday night into Friday morning as a strong cold front will sweep through. Rain chances will diminish by Friday afternoon as cooler air pours in.

By next Saturday, highs will be in the 60s, and an isolated shower will be possible. By next Sunday, after a chilly start, it will be back in the lower 70s with partly sunny skies.

Tonight will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be south 5 to 12 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. There will be a slight risk of a shower late morning or midday; then a shower or storm will be more likely late in the day. The high will be 83. Winds will be south-southwest 15 to 20 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday Night will have evening scattered showers and storms. Overnight and showers should end and skies will clear. The overnight low will be 59. Winds will be southwest 5 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler. The high will be 78; winds will be west-southwest 8 to 12 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 79, after a morning low of 55.

Thursday will become mostly cloudy with PM scattered showers and isolated storms. Showers and storms will become likely at night. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 57. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will have showers and isolated storms likely during the morning; otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with shower chances diminishing during the afternoon. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 61. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Sunday will partly sunny. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 49.

