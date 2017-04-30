Woman agreed to sex act for $25 and McNuggets, Florida deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP/WNCN) — Florida authorities have charged a woman with prostitution after she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 and chicken McNuggets.

The Bradenton Herald reports 22-year-old Alex Direeno was being held Sunday at the Manatee County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

Records show that the incident happened last week. An undercover detective told the woman he wanted oral sex and she agreed to do it for $25.

As they briefly went back and forth on the price, she finally agreed to perform the act for $25 and an order of chicken McNuggets, officials said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report did not indicate the number of McNuggets involved in the deal, the newspaper reported.

Direeno was also charged with engage/commit/offer lewdness – first offense, according to the Manatee County Jail website.

According to jail records, she was also arrested in early Nov. 2016 on motor vehicle theft charges.

Direeno’s bond is set at $500 for the drug paraphernalia charge and $120 for the lewdness charge, according to the jail website.

It’s unclear whether Direeno has retained an attorney.