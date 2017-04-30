Woman dies in Durham motorcycle crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman driving a motorcycle died in a crash in Durham early Sunday evening, police said.

The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 70 near N.C. Highway 98, Durham police said in a news release.

The woman motorcyclist was heading east on U.S. 70 while pulling a trailer, according to police.

The crash only involved the motorcyclist, who died at the scene, police said.

As of 8:10 p.m., the exit ramp from U.S. 70 east to N.C.98 is closed. The on-ramp from N.C. 98 to U.S. 70 east is also closed.

No other details were immediately available.