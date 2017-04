WILSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man who was with his girlfriend drowned at Jordan Lake on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The 20-year-old man and the woman were in the area of Ebenezer Beach when the drowning happened, the N.C. Forestry Service said.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m.

Ebenezer Beach is on the eastern shore of Jordan Lake at a point near the end of Ebenezer Church Road off Beaver Creek Road.