100+ NC students rally to support ex-teacher charged with sexual battery

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Dozens of students at Southwestern Randolph High School are protesting in support of a former teacher and coach charged with sexual battery.

WFMY was on the scene Monday morning, as some students skipped part of first period to protest former agriculture teacher and girls basketball coach Jarret Elliott’s charge and resignation.

Friday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Elliott was charged with one count of Sexual Battery. The sheriff’s office says it received a complaint from a student who alleged Elliott had sexual contact with at least one student while at the school.

Monday morning, dozens of students wore “Free Elliott” and “Elliott is Innocent” t-shirts and marched down the road in front of the school. A sheriff’s deputy told them to get out of the road or get back to class.

A school spokesperson said school administrators would enforce normal procedures and policies Monday morning and work to ensure safety and privacy of all students. Students said the typical repercussion for being late to or skipping class is in-school suspension.

A parent later told WFMY the students did not get in trouble, and the assistant principal advised them to get back to class.

A school district spokesperson said the district suspended Elliott with pay at the end of the day Thursday, and he resigned Friday.

He received a $5,000 unsecured bond and is not in custody while he awaits trial.

