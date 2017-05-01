$10,000 reward offered after 52 firearms stolen from NC gun shop

By Published:
File photo by David Grzybowski/CBS North Carolina

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing dozens of guns from a store in Columbus County last month.

According to officials, more than 50 firearms were stolen from Ken’s Gun Exchange, located at 2440 Red Hill Road in Whiteville, sometime between the close of business Thursday, April 13, and the start of business on Friday, April 14.

RELATED: 52 firearms stolen from NC gun shop

The theft is being investigated by the ATF and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward and the National Shooting Sports Foundation will match that amount for a reward of up to $10,000 total.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting http://www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s