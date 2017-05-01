2-year-old dies after wind knocks down metal soccer goal

Melanie Espinoza Rodriguez (Courtesy: Estefania Ponce)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 2-year-old child was killed Sunday after she was struck by a metal soccer goal that was knocked down by high winds.

According to Metro police, it happened at one of the outdoor fields at the International Indoor Soccer Complex on Antioch Pike.

The child, identified as Melanie Espinoza Rodriguez, was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The soccer complex does not appear to have leagues for children as young as 2-years-old, but there are nightly tournaments at the venue.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Rodriguez by her family.

