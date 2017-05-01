3 arrested in Durham after man, woman robbed at gunpoint with kids in car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at an apartment complex Saturday night, Durham police said.

Durham police responded to an apartment complex on Broad Street around 10:20 p.m. Saturday in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred. When officers arrived on scene, a man told them that he had been standing by his vehicle – which was occupied by a woman and two female kids – in the parking lot when two men armed with guns came up to the car.

One man pointed a gun at the male victim and the other man pointed a gun at the female victim in the car, police said. The two suspects took money from the man and a pocketbook from the woman. They then fled the scene in a blue Chevy Cobalt.

Officers received information that the suspects and the vehicle were at the Joy Mart at 2109 N. Roxboro St. Officers arrived on scene and found the Cobalt in the parking lot with a man in the back seat. Two other men were found inside the store.

Police searched the car and recovered two guns, as well as the victims’ belongings, inside.

Frankie Lamonte Pettiford, 33, of Durham, and Cortez Young, 23, of Roxboro, were arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Pettiford was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and a parole violation. He was placed in Durham County Jail without a bond.

Young was also charged with failure to appear in court on a marijuana possession charge. He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $501,000 bond.

A third man, Rashaun Hayes-Watson, 24, of Durham, was charged with two counts of felony conspiracy for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $60,000 bond.