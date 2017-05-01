911 operator assaulted woman in BBQ restaurant, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville 911 operator was charged after assaulting a woman inside a barbecue restaurant Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Barbeque Hut at 2965 Owen Drive, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

The assault started after the 911 operator confronted the victim about a “mutual acquaintance,” police said.

After the incident, the suspect fled the restaurant and the victim called 911 to report the incident.

Police said they were able to determine the suspect works as a 911 operator with the communications division for the City of Fayetteville.

Pamela Morrison was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Morrison was later released from the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500 unsecured bond.