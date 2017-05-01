Alcohol suspected after NC man rear-ends church van at 90 mph, injuring 11, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police suspect a Sanford man was impaired by alcohol when he crashed into the back of a church van at 90 mph Friday night, causing a wreck that sent 11 people to the hospital, according to police reports.

The man, Antoine Maurice Berryman, 23, of the 400 block of Maple Avenue in Sanford is currently charged with driving with a revoked license and failing to reduce speed. A police crash report states that police suspect Berryman was impaired by alcohol at the time, but the test results have not yet come back.

Both vehicles were driving north on U.S. Highway 1 in Sanford, approaching the Spring Lane exit, when the wreck happened, according to police.

The church van, a 1989 Ford, was going about the 70 mph speed limit when Berryman’s 1998 Honda Accord struck it from behind at about 90 mph, police said.

The van hit a guardrail, then rolled over, according to police reports.

Reports from the night of the crash indicated 12 people had been taken to local hospitals after the crash, including two by helicopter, but the police crash report only lists 11 injured people.

It wasn’t immediately clear which church the van was from, but the driver and all of the passengers had Wadesboro addresses.