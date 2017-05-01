Caught on video: Pickup truck driver goes through Durham protest

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a large pickup truck ignored protesters in a Durham street on Monday afternoon and drove through the crowd.

No one was hurt, but several protesters outside the Durham County Jail tried to stop the truck from driving through their rally.

The protesters said they did not have a permit to close the road.

Several protesters with orange vests first made contact with the truck, with some standing in front of the truck and at least one person hitting it with a sign.

The truck, which was towing a trailer, went through the crowd around 6 p.m. on South Magnum Street near West Pettigrew Street.

In video shot by CBS North Carolina, the truck appeared to be a dark blue Ram 2500 Heavy Duty 4×4.

The protesters were at the Durham Police Department before moving to the jail.

After protesting at the jail, the group went to the Durham City Council meeting.

The organizers of the protest were Durham Beyond Policing Campaign, Black Youth Project 100 and Inside-Outside Alliance.