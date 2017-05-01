Cumberland County teen girl stabbed, has bleach thrown in her face

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl has been accused of stabbing and throwing bleach on the face of another teenage girl.

The Fayetteville Observer reports a 16-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with attacking 17-year-old Malaysia Bingham.

The teen’s arrest warrant states she waited for Bingham to arrive at the park and then stabbed her before throwing a container of bleach at her face. Bingham suffered a 9-inch stab wound across her chest from the knife.

Bingham was taken to the hospital, but her condition hasn’t been released.

The teen has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor simple assault, and released into the custody of an adult. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

