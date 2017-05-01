Driver charged with murder after hitting man on motorcycle, SC deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of an SUV has been charged with murder after deputies claim he intentionally ran over a man on a motorcycle at a gas station.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also charged Nowell Harrison Riddle, 31, from Lyman with unlawful conduct towards a child after saying an infant was in the SUV with him when it happened Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred Sunday around 4:45 pm at a Circle K station at 5010 Pelham Road. The Greenville County Coroner says Steven Russell Ridenour, 36, of Greer died at the scene.

Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from someone who claimed to have located a stolen motorcycle and followed the man on the bike to a gas station. That person claimed to have struck the the man on the bike with a vehicle as he attempted to leave.

Greenville County investigators announced Monday they determined Riddle intentionally struck Ridenour while he was on the bike, ran him over and dragged him several feet.

Riddle is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.