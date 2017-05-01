Durham student had 3 guns in vehicle at high school, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A student in Durham County had three guns – including one that was stolen — in his vehicle on campus Monday, officials said.

Durham school officials requested a random search of vehicles at Northern High School, said Tamera Gibbs, a Durham County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

During the search, deputies found three firearms and a controlled substance from a vehicle belonging to a student, Gibbs said.

Lewis Blane Latta, 18, of Durham is facing several charges in the incident after a rifle and two handguns were found, according to Gibbs.

Latta, who is a senior at Northern High, is charged with firearm on educational property, possession of stolen firearm, possession of schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

By late Monday afternoon, Latta had bonded out of the Durham County Jail.