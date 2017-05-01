Hope Mills teen in court after girl stabbed, has bleach thrown on her face

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills teen appeared in court Monday after police say she stabbed a 17-year-old girl and also threw bleach in the girl’s face.

The incident happened over the weekend at a park in Hope Mills.

In court Monday, the suspect’s mother said there’s more to the story and that her daughter was being harassed.

The judge called the case “troubling” and said he now fears for the public’s safety.

The suspect, Iyana Peterson, 16, entered the courtroom Monday with her mother standing by her side.

Peterson’s charges include felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened Saturday at Hope Mills Municipal Park on Rockfish Road.

Warrants say Peterson stabbed 17-year-old Malaysia Bingham with a knife and doused bleach on Bingham’s face.

Monday by phone, Bingham’s mother told CBS North Carolina that her daughter received 10 stitches and is still recovering.

The mother also said the suspect is now dating Bingham’s ex-boyfriend and she believes their dispute stemmed from that.

Monday in court, Peterson remained quiet except for answering “Yes sir” when being advised of the charges.

Peterson’s mother says her daughter has a 3.5 GPA and will soon graduate high school in her junior year.

Peterson said her daughter received death threats and she’s now afraid to go to school.

Judge Talmage Bagget called the incident “a very deadly attack.”.

He also said Peterson could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Peterson was released back into her mother’s care.

The judge imposed a curfew and electronic monitoring.

Peterson was also told she cannot have any contact with the victim.