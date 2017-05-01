Jimmy John’s selling $1 subs on Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFLA/WNCN) – Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches will be selling subs for just $1 on Tuesday.

It’s part of the restaurant chain’s Customer Appreciation Day. The dollar subs will be sold from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 2 at participating locations.

The deal only applies to customers who visit the restaurant. Delivery subs will still be full price.

Nearly 20 central North Carolina locations are taking part in the fun with 14 stores in the Triangle featuring the deal.

There will be one store in each of these towns with the dollar sub deal: Fayetteville, Lumberton and Sanford.

You can learn more and check if the deal is available at your Jimmy John’s location by visiting the company’s website.