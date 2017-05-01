Liquor truck wrecks, burns on Virginia highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer hauling a cargo of liquor overturned on a Virginia highway and burned early Monday, a fire official said.

The wreck happened on the Powhite Parkway between Courthouse Road and Virginia Route 288 in Chesterfield County, just south of Richmond. When the fire was out, the burned remains of glass and plastic liquor bottles were scattered along the road.

The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and are expected to be OK, police said.

Police said “driver inattention” caused the wreck, and the driver was ticketed for reckless driving.

Traffic on the major commuter artery was affected both as firefighters battled the blaze and as workers cleaned up the debris it left behind.