Liquor truck wrecks, burns on Virginia highway

By and Published:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer hauling a cargo of liquor overturned on a Virginia highway and burned early Monday, a fire official said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS OF THE WRECK AND AFTERMATH.

The wreck happened on the Powhite Parkway between Courthouse Road and Virginia Route 288 in Chesterfield County, just south of Richmond. When the fire was out, the burned remains of glass and plastic liquor bottles were scattered along the road.

The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and are expected to be OK, police said.

Police said “driver inattention” caused the wreck, and the driver was ticketed for reckless driving.

Traffic on the major commuter artery was affected both as firefighters battled the blaze and as workers cleaned up the debris it left behind.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s