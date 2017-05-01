Severe storms possible tonight in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a warm weekend across central North Carolina, a cold front will move into the region tonight, cooling temperatures into the 70s for the rest of the week.

That cold front will bring the possibility of severe storms to the area between 6 PM – 12 AM tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of central North Carolina under a Slight Risk for severe storms, but a small portion of the area is under a higher, Enhanced Risk. The main threat with storms this evening will be damaging straight-line winds but some large hail and an isolated tornado will also be possible. Showers and storms will wrap up around midnight and drier weather will return on Tuesday.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall into the 70s and sunshine will return Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front will arrive Thursday night so some showers and storms will be possible Thursday evening into early Friday. Rain chances will diminish by Friday afternoon as cooler and drier air moves in.

By next Saturday, highs will be in the upper 60s. Sunday will be a bit warmer, but will feature a chance of a shower or storm.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and strong to severe storms are possible from 6 PM – 12 AM. The high will be 83. Winds will be south-southwest 15 to 20 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday Night will have evening storms and showers. Showers will end overnight. The overnight low will be 59. Winds will be southwest 5 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler. The high will be 78. Winds will be west-southwest 8 to 12 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 79, after a morning low of 55.

Thursday will become mostly cloudy with PM scattered showers and isolated storms. Showers and storms will become more likely at night. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 57. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will have showers and isolated storms likely during the morning; otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with shower chances diminishing during the afternoon. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 61. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 52.

Next Sunday will partly sunny with a small chance of a shower or storm. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 51. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

