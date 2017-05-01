Shooting at Raleigh apartment complex injures woman, man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot Monday morning at an apartment complex in Raleigh, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Upon arrival, one female was found at the scene to be suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to WakeMed for treatment.

Another man believed to have been involved in the shooting arrived at WakeMed in a personal vehicle. He was also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

An investigation is underway and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.