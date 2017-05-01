Water released from Falls Lake into Neuse River after levels rise 10 feet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a plan in place right now to lower the water levels at Falls Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to release thousands of gallons of water to alleviate flooding at the lake.

After last week’s rain, water levels at Falls Lake were nearly 10 feet above normal. Days later, park boat ramps and swimming beaches were closed.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers said they began to release water into the Neuse River this past Sunday and will continue to release larger amounts of water each day for at least two weeks.

Officials said they are monitoring downstream conditions, but river levels are expected to be below moderate flood stages by the time the releases reach downstream and should remain that way, the Corps said.