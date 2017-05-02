15-year-old charged after teen killed in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been charged after he shot a 16-year-old boy he knew who died Saturday, Henderson police said.

The shooting happened Friday around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of West Rockspring Street, according to Henderson police.

George Juan Mayo suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Duke Medical Center for treatment.

Mayo, who knew the teen who shot him, died on Saturday, according to Henderson police.

On Tuesday, police said a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with murder with malice.

The suspect’s name is being withheld by police because of his age.

If anyone has any information related to this case, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925 or the Henderson Police Department at (252) 438-4141. Callers may remain anonymous.