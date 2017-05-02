2 more men charged in 2016 Durham Christmas Eve murder

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two more men have been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve 2016 murder in Durham, police announced Tuesday.

Usha Chatman, 22, was shot multiple times and killed inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street around 9 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2016, police said.

Hakeem Hubbard, 26, was arrested just days later on Dec. 28, 2016, and charged with murder in Chatman’s death. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony probation violation.

Hubbard’s mother, Mary Hubbard, told CBS North Carolina on Dec. 29, 2016, that she believed Chatman’s murder was connected with the murder of Montez Brandon, who was killed just a few hours earlier in Durham on Christmas Eve.

Mary Hubbard said her son called her, screaming on the phone.

“He said, ‘Ma, this is Keem.’ He said, ‘He’s gone, and he’s laying here bleeding,'” she said.

Hubbard and Montez Brandon were best friends of 12 years, Mary Hubbard said. The location of the two murders were just miles apart.

Police have not said whether the two murders were connected.

However, police did say that Elijah Hosea Everett, 20, and Mychal Quinton Todd Mercer, 26, have both been arrested and charged with murder in Chatman’s death.

Everett was arrested in Morrisville Monday and Mercer was arrested on Charles Street in Durham this morning, police said.

Both men have been charged with murder in Chatman’s death.

Hubbard, Everett and Mercer are all being held in Durham County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Barr at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.