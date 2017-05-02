2 Raleigh shootings reported around same time, less than a half mile apart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said two people were shot in incidents that were reported around the same time Tuesday night.

Both were reported between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. in areas that are less than a half mile apart.

Police said that a person was shot in the 4200 block of Green Road and that person went to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police also said a person was found shot at the intersection of Brockton Drive by the Green Road Branch Library. That victim’s condition is also unknown at this time.

Police are investigating to determine if there is a connection between the shootings.

No suspect information was available.