Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount teen girl

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Rocky Mount teen.

Kaylen Rita Lenhart, 14, was last seen in the 300 block of Clayton Street in Rocky Mount, officials said in an alert Tuesday afternoon.

The alert from the N.C. Department of Public Safety said that Lenhart is endangered, but did not say when she was last seen.

Lenhart is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with brown eyes and red and black braided shoulder-length hair, officials said.

When she disappeared, Lenhart was wearing a pink sleeveless dress and flip flops.

Anyone with information about Lenhart should call V. H. Phillips at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.