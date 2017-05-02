Apex Friendship student disciplined following racist Snapchat video

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An Apex Friendship High School student has been disciplined after school administration said the student posted a racist Snapchat video of the dance team.

The principal was quick to denounce the racist Snapchat in a call to parents.

“I deeply regret this has happened at our school and I want you to know we are working to address the situation in a positive and constructive way to improve relations with all of our students,” Principal Matt Wight said.

Wight made that statement after he found out somebody published a Snapchat of the school’s all African-American step team performing at a Friday pep rally with a caption that said:

Plantation owner watches his former slaves rejoice and celebrate their newfound freedom circa 1864

The NAACP is also weighing in saying race relations are everyone’s issue.

“It’s time for parents to sit down at the dinner table and have a conversation with their children and let them know these type of actions are just not acceptable,” said Gerald Gibens, vice president, Raleigh-Apex NAACP.

The NAACP said it will be meeting with the school superintendent later this week to discuss race relations in schools.

Meanwhile, Wight said in his phone call to parents he has met with the step team and reassured them the type of behavior that took place in that social media post will not be tolerated.

