Clayton fire fighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton fire fighters helped rescue a dog named Jack who was tangled in vines along a river embankment.

Members of the fire department’s C-shift responded to the call Monday evening. They found the German Shepard’s legs and tail wrapped in vines about 10 feet down the embankment.

Jack’s owner was letting him and another dog swim in an area where a creek meets up with the river when Jack became entangled.

Engineer Bryan Belvin was lowered down the embankment, where he helped free Jack.