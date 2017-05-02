2 women pulled from Neuse River in Wake County



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rescue teams pulled two women from the Neuse River in Wake County on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 5:30 p.m. in an area near the Poole Road canoe launch at Poole Road, officials said.

The two women were pulled from the river around 6 p.m. after their kayaks capsized, officials said.

The women were are being evaluated and were taken from the scene to WakeMed Raleigh in separate ambulances.

The Raleigh Fire Department provided a boat to help rescue the pair.

Wake County Fire and Rescue led the rescue efforts.