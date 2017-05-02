Fayetteville PD looking for man who stole lottery tickets, beer, cigarettes from store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man wanted for breaking into a gas station convenience store and stealing lottery tickets, Budweiser and Newport cigarettes, police said.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. on March 30 at the Exxon gas station located at 5631 Yadkin Road.

According to police and surveillance video, the man threw a landscaping brick through the front glass door and entered the store and went to the counter where he ripped off a stack of lottery tickets from the counter. The video ended at that point, but the suspect also grabbed some beer and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the burglary, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Detective Z. Pittman with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-2282, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

