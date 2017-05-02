Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash at NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The motorcyclist who died in a wreck Saturday on Eastwood Road has been identified.

Dre Garion Jordan, 33, of Castle Hayne, died at the scene, according to Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Cathryn Lindsay.

Jordan struck the side of a Prius at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

The passenger in the car, Virginia Whiting Kuhn, 52, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she is still in critical condition.

