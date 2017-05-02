Man in white van: ‘I’d love to rape you little girl,’ SC police say

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say they are looking for a man in a white van that possibly tried to kidnap a female in Union.

A woman at Fairforest Apartments told police she was with her 1-year-old nephew and was taking out the trash.

A white van was parked beside the dumpster and the woman told police a man who may have been in his late 40s to early 50s started talking to her.

The man got out of the van, approached the pair and said “I would love to rape you, little girl,” according to police.

The woman told police she ran back into the building and the man drove down an alley toward North Gadberry Street.

Officers were in the area, but they didn’t find a white van.

Police are still investigating.