Mother of drowned lifeguard calls for electrical inspections for NC pools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County swimming pool inspectors are very busy this time of year. They’re getting lots of requests to have pools inspected by Memorial Day.

But they’re not checking for electrical faults.

Rachel Rosoff was 17 when she dove into a swimming pool in Raleigh in September, not knowing the water was electrified. She drowned as a result.

Inspection reports obtained by CBS North Carolina show the swimming pool’s pump motor broke and a corroded wire prevented circuit breakers from tripping.

“No parent should ever have to go through what we went through,” said Michelle Rosoff, Rachel Rosoff’s mother.

She is calling for safety changes.

“I would think every inspector has a little bit of carefulness in mind when they realize the importance of their job,” said Jessica Sanders, who oversees Wake County’s pool inspections program.

She said inspectors check a number of things, including water chemistry and some signage and safety features.

They do not check electrical systems.

“We have our rules that we refer to of items that we are looking for and, unfortunately, electrical code is not in there,” she said.

Rosoff says someone who has knowledge of electrical systems needs to check pools statewide. She’s hoping state lawmakers make it a yearly requirement.

Right now, lawmakers are considering a bill that would require all public pools have a ground fault device on the electrical circuits.

The bill is currently in a house judiciary committee.

