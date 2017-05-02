NC dad apprehended after alcohol-related crash killed daughter, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man charged in an alcohol-related crash that killed his young daughter last year is now in custody in the Hoke County Detention Center, officials said.

Jahiyah Buie, 7, died a day after the Aug. 4, crash on North Hilltop Road in Raeford, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Buie’s father, Jabar Gillespie, was charged with second-degree murder in the case, but he was not apprehended and deputies were looking for him.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. when Gillespie went off the road to the left and struck a tree, according to a crash report filed by the State Highway Patrol.

Troopers believe he was going between 65 and 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the report. He was also intoxicated at the time, according to Hoke County authorities.

Gillespie, 29, formerly of Red Springs, was hospitalized after the crash, but left the area, officials said.

Hoke County authorities could not find him, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police located him Monday and discovered Gillespie was sought by Hoke County deputies.

He was transferred to Hoke County officials on Tuesday.