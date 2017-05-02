NC to get federal help following last week’s flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina will be getting federal help after last week’s flooding.

Tuesday, the Gov. Roy Cooper told CBS North Carolina that the state would be getting the money, but he said he’s still unsure how much.

Cooper said he’s also working with local officials to provide help they may need.

Many of the areas that were impacted last week are areas that are continually getting hit by natural disasters, he said.

“This flooding has put a spotlight on an issue that was there before the floods- and that’s affordable housing. We’ve got to do more to provide affordable housing to people,” Cooper said.

Edgecombe County students went back to school for the first time Tuesday since last week’s flooding.