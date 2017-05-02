Nearly 40 shell casings found at Harnett County scene where teen, older brother shot

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and his older brother were shot Tuesday morning in Cameron, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a home on Gilchrist Road around 4 a.m. after receiving a shots fired call at the location.

Upon arrival, two people – a 16-year-old and his 23-year-old brother – were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said two homes, as well as cars, sustained damage from the shooting. One house had seven people inside when the shooting occurred and the other had six people inside. The second house, located at 609 Gilchrist Road, is where the two victims were located and is believed to have been the target. Authorities said it appears it may have been a drive-by shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, 36 shell casings were found at the scene. Two different guns were used as deputies found .223 Remington shell casings and 9mm casings

The brothers were transported to the hospital for treatment. The teen was treated and released. The 23-year-old victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and has since been airlifted to another hospital, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said they have no suspects or a motive at this point.

Anyone with information can call the Harnett County Sheriffs Office at (910) 893-9111.