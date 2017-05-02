New photos of wanted man after NC woman found dead in her home

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) — Deputies in Rowan County are continuing to ask for the public’s help identifying a man after a woman was found dead in her home.

On Friday, deputies were called to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road, which is off of Faith Road, after 53-year-old Sheila Godfrey was found deceased. Investigators said it appeared Godfrey had been dead since Thursday evening.

Godfrey’s car, a white 1987 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was later found at the Super Speedwash on Avalon Drive in Salisbury. Surveillance video shows a white male operating the car Thursday night.

An employee with the laundromat told WBTV the man caught on surveillance cameras parked the car and sat for a few minutes before walking inside to throw away a piece of trash.

He then left the laundromat and walked away, leaving the car in the parking lot.

Neighbors said they don’t recognize the man in the pictures.

“There was nothing that alerted us that anything was going on,” one neighbor said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Lt. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687, detectives at 704-216-8686, or Rowan Communications at 704-216-8500.

If you fear retribution, want to remain anonymous, and possibly collect an award of up to $1,000, information can be submitted 24/7 via the web http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org, or by calling the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

