Pit bulls to be put down after mauling Fayetteville woman in her own backyard

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 66-year-old woman was injured in Fayetteville on Sunday when she was attacked by her neighbor’s pit bulls, Cumberland County officials said.

It was the third “bite incident” for one of the two dogs involved in the attack, and the city’s animal control director has ordered both put down.

“This is a savage mauling and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family,” said Dr. John Lauby, the director.

Amanda Bellamy Mceachern told animal control officers she was in her back yard in the 5000 block of Higgins Street when two pit bulls came out of her neighbor’s front door and ran toward her.

“One dog lunged and bit Mceachern first on the arm, she said. She blacked out from the pain and trauma, but remembers both dogs being on top of her,” officials wrote in a news release.

She was bitten on her right arm and left leg. Family members pulled the dogs off of her, moved her to safety and called 911.

She was taken to the Cape Fear Valley Hospital and was released the same evening.

Animal control seized the dogs, which are named Ace and Princess.

The dogs’ owner, Jeannette Ortiz, was cited for not having current rabies vaccinations on two of her three dogs, not having pet privilege licenses for two of her three dogs, two counts of being the owner of a dog that bit someone and three counts of allowing a dog to run at large. She also received a notice of a dangerous dog investigation, officials said.

All told, she faces fines totaling $2,200.

The dogs will be put down after a 10-day rabies quarantine period expires.