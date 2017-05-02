Sunny skies & cooler temperatures return

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a wet Monday across much of central North Carolina, much drier and cooler weather will return Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain close to normal for this time of year through Thursday before even cooler air arrives later this week.

A cold front will arrive Thursday into Friday and with it, a chance of showers and storms. Behind that cold front on Friday, skies will gradually clear throughout the day and temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s for the remainder of the week and the weekend ahead.

Tuesday will be sunny, breezy and cooler. The high will be 78. Winds will be west-southwest 8 to 12 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 79, after a morning low of 54.

Thursday will become mostly cloudy with PM scattered showers and isolated storms. Showers and storms will become more likely at night. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 55. The rain risk will be 60 percent in the evening.

Friday will have showers and isolated storms likely during the morning then it will be mostly cloudy with shower chances diminishing during the afternoon. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 59. The rain risk will be 40 percent in the morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 52.

Sunday will partly sunny. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 50.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 70, after a morning low of 49.

