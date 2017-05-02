Wake Co. parents, school leaders react to latest racially-charged incident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) At the Wake County School Board meeting Tuesday evening, the latest racially-charged social media incident was on the minds of a lot of people.

Some people were calling for change and the school board taking action.

Social media posts in the recent past have gone viral as wake county school leaders try to address race relations in the community.

The latest was at Apex-Friendship High School last week.

A racist statement was added to video on Snapchat as the step team was dancing at a pep rally: “Plantation owner watches his former slaves rejoice and celebrate their newfound freedom. Circa 1864.”

A parent told CBS North Carolina about seeing it the first time.

“I can’t even explain how much it hurts my heart,” the parent said.

The head of the district’s Equity Affairs Office went to the school and said that Wednesday students will be discussing race during homeroom.

“It’s unfortunate that we continue to have to respond to students who carry and spread racist and hateful messages,” said Dr. Rodney Trice, assistant superintendent for equity affairs.

The budget the school board approved Tuesday calls for more money for Trice’s office.

“And so I think yesterday for us is just a reminder of the importance of what we’re doing in our budget for our schools and for our students,” said Monika Johnson-Hostler, Wake County School Board chairwoman.

Jennifer Rudolph is a parent who wants to see the district do more to prevent bullying, especially in light of this post.

“And, if that makes your stomach churn to hear it, think about those dancers,” Rudolph said.

School leaders say they’re trying to support those students as they grapple with what they saw.

Leaders of the NAACP will meet Wednesday with the superintendent about racial issues in schools.

It’s a meeting they’ve been planning about six weeks.