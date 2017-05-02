Wake County School Board approves budget plan for 2017-18

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County School Board Tuesday evening approved a budget plan with a $45 million request from the county for 2017-18.

Last month, Wake County Superintendent James Merrill was asking Wake County for a record $56 million increase in local funding to meet a state mandate about class sizes.

However, a compromise was reached in the General Assembly on the class size issue that now phases in the limits over two years.

The school board is looking to take on some new initiatives.

In addition to the increasing the number of counselors, the budget also includes about half a million dollars to expand the Equity Affairs Office.

This came up after a series of racially charged incidents involving students at Wake Forest High School and Leesville Road Middle School.

CBS North Carolina has a reporter at the meeting and will have a full report later Tuesday night.