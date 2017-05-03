21-year-old Johnston County woman admits to Percocet-fueled crash that killed 1

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Four Oaks woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday for her role in a high-speed wreck that killed a Middlesex man, the Johnston County District Attorney said.

Amanda Leighann Allen, who was pregnant at the time, had smoked marijuana and snorted Percocet before she crashed head-on into a 25-year-old headed home from work, killing him, prosecutors said.

At about 6:30 p.m., Jan. 11, 2016, as she traveled along North Carolina Highway 42 just east of Jerusalem Church Road in Kenly, Allen’s Dodge Challenger ran off the road to the right, police said. She then over-corrected, crossed the center line and ran head-on into a 1981 Chevrolet pickup driven by Louis Brandon Howell, according to authorities. Howell died at the scene.

She had been going 100 mph when the wreck started, and she was still going about 70 mph when the two vehicles hit, according to a police crash report.

One woman in Allen’s car suffered minor injuries, and another suffered possible injuries, according to a police crash report.

RELATED: Victim identified in deadly head-on crash in Johnston County

Allen was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 13 years in prison.

“This defendant engaged in behavior that was willful, reckless, and in total disregard for human life. It is important to send a message that driving while impaired and driving at a high rate of speed will not be tolerated. As citizens of Johnston County, we deserve to feel secure as we drive on our highways,” District Attorney Susan Doyle said in a news release.