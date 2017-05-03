$3 million bond for NC man facing child porn charges

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) — A Leland man was jailed under a $3 million bond following his arrest on child porn charges Wednesday morning.

According to officials, Michael Hunter Cook, 34, was taken into custody at his home on Cottagefield Lane and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count each of marijuana possession and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Arrest warrants allege that Cook had sexually explicit pictures of a 2-year-old child and 6-year-old child on his personal computer.

Cook’s arrest was part of a joint investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials said more charges are likely as the investigation continues.

