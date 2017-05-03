Baby dies after being found in NC stream behind home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A one-year-old baby died after falling into a stream behind an east Charlotte home Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:14 p.m. in a home in the 1900 block of Terrybrook Lane near East Sugar Creek Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the boy was found unresponsive in the stream. CPR was performed on the baby, police say.

Medic initially took the baby to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

There has been no word on whether any charges will be filed, police say.

No other information has been released.

