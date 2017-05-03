Baby dies after being found in NC stream behind home

By Published: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A one-year-old baby died after falling into a stream behind an east Charlotte home Wednesday afternoon.

CLICK FOR 5 LARGER PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

The incident happened around 5:14 p.m. in a home in the 1900 block of Terrybrook Lane near East Sugar Creek Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the boy was found unresponsive in the stream. CPR was performed on the baby, police say.

Medic initially took the baby to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

There has been no word on whether any charges will be filed, police say.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s