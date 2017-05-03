Beautiful Wednesday, showers & storms to end the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a sunny and breezy day on Tuesday, winds will relax Wednesday, making for another comfortable and sunny day. Temperatures will remain close to normal for this time of year through Thursday before even cooler air arrives later this week.

A cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday and with it, a chance of showers and storms. Showers and storms will wrap up by midday Friday and clouds will decrease throughout the day. Behind the front, will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s for the remainder of the week and the weekend ahead.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 79, after a morning low of 54.

Thursday will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms moving in later in the evening. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 55. The rain risk will be 70 percent in the evening.

Friday will have showers and isolated storms during the morning. Then it will be mostly cloudy with shower chances diminishing during the afternoon. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 61. The rain risk will be 80 percent in the morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a small chance of rain. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will partly cloudy and dry. The high will be 70, after a morning low of 48.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be near 70, after a morning low of 47.

Next Tuesday will also be mostly sunny. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 46.

