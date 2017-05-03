Both nationally-ranked Leesville Road and Wakefield tie in soccer

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One hundred minutes would not be enough time to decide Wednesday night’s girls soccer match between Wakefield and Leesville Road.

The two nationally-ranked powerhouses played to a scoreless tie.

Just one month ago, Wakefield beat the Pride 2 to 1, but Wednesday night, Leesville Road carried the play for much of the contest.

Junior Jordin Mosley’s header rang off the goal post late in the game and the two teams could not find the net in two, 10-minute overtimes.

Wakefield, the nation’s number one ranked team, runs its record to 15-0-3 while the Pride is now 17-2-2.

