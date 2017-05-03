FBI now hunting for NC’s ‘Ball Cap Bandit’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The FBI, Durham police and other North Carolina law enforcement agencies are looking for a bank robber they’ve dubbed the “Ball Cap Bandit.”

Authorities believe the man is responsible for five bank robberies across the state in April.

The man is believed to be responsible for the following bank robberies:

April 13 — BB&T, North Carolina Highway 127 South, Hickory

April 18 — State Employees’ Credit Union, South Fifth Street, Mebane

April 24 — BB&T, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville

April 26 — First Citizens Bank, South College Avenue, Newton

April 28 — State Employees’ Credit Union, Ben Franklin Boulevard, Durham

In the Durham robbery, the man never showed a weapon, police said.

The Charlotte Division of the FBI is asking the public to help identify the man, who his described as a man in his mid-50s with a dark complexion, standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

“In each robbery, the suspect wore a ball cap,” the FBI wrote.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the FBI at (704) 672-6100 or to call one of the other local police departments investigating the robberies.